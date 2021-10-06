Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

The Player’s Club: 1501 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 26.

• Food temperature measuring device noted not proper type in cold units.

• Sanitizer not of proper concentration in dishwasher. CORRECTED Aug. 26.

• Single use container being reused to store food in.

• Walk-in freezer not in good repair. Excessive ice buildup in walk-in freezer.

• Floors throughout dirty with grease buildup and debris.

• Walls, ceilings, and floors dirty with buildup and debris.

• Ice machine dirty and noted having sugar mold.

• Reach-in right freezer dirty with buildup and grime.

• Vent hood dirty with excessive grease buildup.

Machetes Authentic Mexican Food: 9104 E. 35th St. S., inspected 8/31.

• Multiple non-food-contact surfaces of equipment noted not being cleaned at least every 24 hours.

• In-use chip containers found damaged and soiled.

Indian Trails Elementary School: 24300 E. Bundschu Road, inspected 9/13. No violations found.

Wine Down: 10914 E. Winner Road, inspected Sept. 15. No violations found.

Diamond Bowl: 218 N. Osage St., inspected Sept. 16.

• Ware-washing equipment is not clean as required.

• Intake and exhaust air ducts not cleaned and filters changed. Vent hood over frying area found soiled with grease buildup.

Golden Rice Chinese: 1435 S. Noland Road, inspected Sept. 14.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Walls near fryer and prep cooler dirty with buildup. Ceiling dirty and flaking/peeling paint. Vent hood dirty with buildup and debris.

Olive Garden Restaurant: 13910 E. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 14.

• Oven dirty with ash debris.

• Employees without valid food handler’s cards. All employees must obtain a valid food handler’s card by 09/29/2021. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule/fine/or citation.

Big Red Food Truck: 100 S. James St., Kansas City, Kan., inspected Sept. 14. No violations found.