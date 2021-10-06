Tour of historic cemetery in Kansas City on Oct. 17

By The Examiner staff

The Civil War Round Table of Western Missouri is sponsoring a tour at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 of the historic Elmwood Cemetery, 4900 E. Truman Road, Kansas City.

Elmwood’s first burial occurred in 1840. It is on the National Register of Historic Places and is the burial location of many notable people from our area’s history, including 10 Kansas City mayors; a sweetheart of Abraham Lincoln (Sarah Barret); two Civil War generals; the founder of the Kansas City Post, Theodore Case; six U.S. congressmen; the wife of Jesse James; and Della C. Lamb, after whom a community services agency is named.

The tour will take about two hours and will be held rain or shine, unless weather is severe. The tour is free and open to the public, but donations will be appreciated to help with the upkeep of the cemetery.

In order to make sure that there are enough headphones for everyone on the tour, please RSVP by Oct. 10 by calling Beverly Shaw at 816-225-7944.