Autumn and Halloween-themed events bring fun for families

By The Examiner staff

October brings a host of opportunities for families and others – some spooky and some not so spooky. There are pumpkins and candy, and maybe a ghost or two.

Here are some:

• Paranormal Investigation at Fort Osage: 5 to 6:30 p.m. and 8 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 107 Osage St., Sibley. You can go with paranormal investigators who will search the old fort looking for former residents. Cost: $20 for those 13 and older.

Advance reservations are required by visiting https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/Event-Calendar/Paranormal-Investigation-at-Fort-Osage.

• The Enchanted Forest: 7 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30 at George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence. This is the non-scary forest event in which visitors can walk on park trails and encounter storybook, fairy tale and other popular characters and then enjoy a hay ride back. Admission is $3 per person at the gate. For further information, call 816-325-7370.

• The Dark Forest: 7 p.m. on Oct. 22-24 and 28-31 at Powell Gardens, 1609 N.W. U.S. 50, Kingsville. Quixotic, the dance troupe that often performs on ropes, high in the air, is partnering with Powell Gardens to provide an after-dark experience. Visitors will visit the “bat’s bend” and travel to see fairies, angels and gnomes. Tickets can be purchased only online at https://powellgardens.org/dark-forest/

The gates will open at 5 p.m. for refreshments and a garden walk before the Dark Forest begins. For further information, call 816-697-2600.

• Trail or Treat: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 29, at Butterfly Trail Park, Grain Valley. This family-friendly event is sponsored by over 30 local businesses and organizations which will provide treats along the trail. There will be a haunted hayride and a gruesome graveyard as well.

• Spooky Springs: 6 to 8 p.m., Oct. 30, Wilbur Young Park, 1200 S.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy, Blue Springs. Free. Food trucks, vendors, ghouls and ghosts, trick or treat, crafts and games. There will also be a “spooky trail.”

There is a fee for a pumpkin decorating event of $10 for children ages 2 to 10 in advance and $15 cash at the door (as long as supplies last). To pre-register for pumpkin decorating, call Parks and Rec at 816-228-0137 by Friday, Oct. 15. There will also be a Ghouls and Ghost Hunt for children to find candy-filled ghosts.

• On Oct. 21, Ghouls (Girls) Night Out on the Square will be presented by Gilbert Whitney and Under the Awning stores. This night will feature food, shopping, beauty and fall décor. Visitors can take advantage of shopping offers and extended hours. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Advance ticket purchasers will receive a swag bag with goodies (as long as supplies last). Costumes are welcome. For further information, call 816-381-7181. To purchase advance tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghouls-girls-night-out-on-the-square-2021-tickets-171525466287?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

• On Oct. 30, the traditional Independence Halloween Parade will return,l beginning at 10 a.m. at the corner of Walnut and Pleasant, and continuing around the Independence Square.

• Faulkner’s Ranch: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day in October, 10600 Raytown Road, Kansas City. Visitors might explore a field maze, enjoy a petting farm, compete in a cow-milking contest (on a mechanical cow) or, on weekends, ride a mechanical bull. Tickets are sold online at https://faulknersranch.ticketspice.com/faulkners-pumpkin-season-2021. For further information, call 816-761-5055.

• Carolyn’s Pumpkin Patch:10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and closed on Tuesdays, 17607 N.E. 52nd St., Liberty. It includes a railroad ride, a carousel that was originally at Worlds of Fun, a pumpkin launcher and a hayride to the 50 acres of “you pick” pumpkins. Purchase tickets at https://carolynscountrycousins.com/hours-and-pricing

• Pumpkin Valley: Open Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 2807 N.W. Chipman Road, Lee’s Summit. Hay rides, a pony ride, and a train ride as well as a pumpkin patch. For further information, call 816-405-9675.

• The Pumpkin Pad: Open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 35100 E. Outer Belt Road, Lone Jack. This facility offers 30 acres of pumpkins, a farm store and a corn maze (along with Saturday evening flashlight maze tours). On Oct. 23, there will also be an antique farm tractor show. Call 816-874-2527 for further information and to inquire about having a professional photographer memorialize your fall fun.

• The Liberty Corn Maze: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, 17607 Liberty Bend Road S., Liberty, 816-820-5388.

The mazes consist of trails cut out of a field of corn, using global positioning satellites. Throughout the mazes, there are bridges that elevate guests to a bird’s-eye view of the design of the mazes.

There are mazes designed for the younger children as well as those for adults. Don’t worry about getting lost, there are “corn helpers” who will help anyone who gets turned around. In addition, there are concession stands where you can purchase snacks, flashlights and more.