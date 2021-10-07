Independence City Council member could face recall vote

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Following Dan Hobart's sharp comments during Monday's Independence City Council meeting, a recall petition has been taken out against the first-term council member.

Hobart, who joined the meeting remotely due to possible illness, criticized the calls from both council members and citizens to divert federal stimulus funds from Square streetscape work to additional public safety expenses. His lengthy address in large part led to three other council members leaving the meeting.

The petition, taken out this week by citizen Tara Kruse, would require signatures from 8 percent of the registered voters in District 4, generally the southwest portion of the city. According to directors of the Jackson County Election Board, that equates to about 1,300 voters. Th Independence city clerk's office said those signatures must be turned in by Nov. 4, and only if enough are certified by the election board would a recall election take place.

Hobart won a narrow election in June 2020, defeating Chris Heitzman by fewer than 100 votes after incumbent Tom Van Camp lost in the February primary.

In Monday's meeting, Council Member Brice Stewart requested that the previously approved stimulus spending plan to be changed, a similar request from two weeks earlier but for half of the $1.4 million slated for the Square. Hobart not only disagreed with Stewart, but he also critiqued citizens who'd advocated for the police expenses without, as he said, speaking to police what they really needed, and at times for invoking last month's line-of-duty death of Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans in their addresses.

Kruse was one of the citizens who spoke, saying that in order for police to help people keep the city safe, the council needs to help them.

Hobart said he had “no comment” regarding the recall petition, but he had “no regrets” about his address Monday.

“I'm completely satisfied with the words and the message I conveyed,” he said, adding that he isn't sure if would've been different if he'd been at the meeting in person.

“I was myself; I've done that plenty of times in front of crowds,” Hobart said, referring to defending some clients as a defense attorney.

Hobart started his address by saying stimulus funds should go to one-time expenses and not set up possible strains on future city budgets – a general city policy for one-time monies.

“Not a single council person has business shopping for the police department, nor any citizen,” Hobart said. “It's not picking out what you want to do and claiming it as right thing to do. It's incredibly arrogant and incredibly short-sighted.”

The council member added among interruption from the crowd that people want to “punish Ken McClain for being successful,” referring to the local attorney who owns many properties on and near the Square, and that some investment in the Square now would be worthwhile for possibly decades.

Stewart and Council Members Mike Huff and Mike Steinmeyer all said they were upset with how Hobart criticized citizens and that Mayor Eileen Weir didn't stop Hobart as he continued.

A week earlier, during a presentation to the council about a proposed convention and visitors bureau, Hobart referred to the possible industrial development in the Little Blue Valley from two years ago, which he said 180 nearby citizens essentially shut down with their objections. That project, he said, could have benefited the whole city.