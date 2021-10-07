Independence names parks and tourism director

By The Examiner staff

Morris Heide, who has been interim director of the Independence Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, has been appointed director.

Heide, who had been deputy director for three years, was appointed interim director in early May when Eric Urfer retired after 16 years with the city.

“Over the last few months, Morris has continued to provide top-notch leadership for the department as the interim director,” City Manager Zach Walker said in a release announcing the appointment Thursday. “Throughout his tenure with the city, Morris has proven his commitment to the citizens through exemplary service. His commitment to operational excellence is second-to-none and will ensure the high standard of care for our programs and assets. We look forward to the future of our parks, events and programs with him leading the way.”

Urfer's career included development of Adventure Oasis Water Park, Waterfall Park, the Independence Athletic Complex, McCoy Park Inclusive Playground and Uptown Market, as well as Cable Dahmer Arena, plus restorations at the Sermon Center and Truman Memorial Building.