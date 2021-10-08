Community calendar

The Examiner

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley, 816 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Wake Up Workout: 10:45 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low-impact class with a cardio workout. $2 per session.

SATURDAY

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. Produce, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Lee’s Summit Farmer’s Market: 8 a.m. to noon, corner of Second and Douglas Streets downtown. For further information, visit downtownls.org/market/

Blue Springs Skateboard Competition: 10 a.m. for registration and 11 a.m. for competition, Old Mill Park, 112 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs. There will be two levels of competition: persons new to skating and experienced skaters. For further information or to register online, visit http://www.bluespringsgov.com/1705/Skateboard-Competition

Discover Nature: Vampires of Missouri: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center. Look at the creepy adaptations these vampires need to survive and how you can avoid them. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Paranormal investigation at Fort Osage: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 107 Osage St., Sibley. You can go with paranormal investigators who will search the old fort looking for former residents. Advance reservations are required by visiting https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/Event-Calendar/Paranormal-Investigation-at-Fort-Osage. The charge is $20 per person.