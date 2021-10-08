Community calendar

The Examiner

SATURDAY

Second Saturday Autumn Architecture Tours: 10 a.m., meet in front of the National Park Service Truman Visitors and Ticketing Center at the corner of Truman Road and Main in Independence. Free. This week the theme is “Independence Square Merchants of the 1840s.” Walking tour route is less than two miles, and the event is held rain or shine.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. Fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. Produce, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Shotgun – Skeet: Introduction to Skeet: 8 a.m., Lake City Shooting Range, 28505 E Truman Road, 816-249-3194. This program is for those who have little to no experience with shotguns or want to move into a new game. Program covers safety, appropriate firearms and ammunition, rules of the game, etiquette on the field, and field layout. Firearms and ammunition will be provided, or you may bring your own.

Hoots and Howls at the Zoo: 9:30 to 4 p.m., Kansas City Zoo, 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City. The first four weekends of October at the KC Zoo are filled with spooky fun. Come in costume and celebrate with the entire family. Enjoy fall decorations with the animals.

Blue Springs Skateboard Competition: 10 a.m. for registration and 11 a.m. for competition, Old Mill Park, 112 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, Blue Springs. There will be two levels of competition: persons new to skating and experienced skaters. For further information or to register online, visit http://www.bluespringsgov.com/1705/Skateboard-Competition

Discover Nature: Vampires of Missouri: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs. A program for all ages. A look at the creepy adaptations these vampires need to survive and how you can avoid them. Registration is required by visi8ting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Paranormal Investigation at Fort Osage: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 107 Osage St., Sibley, Mo. You can go with paranormal investigators who will search the old fort looking for former residents. Advance reservations are required by visiting https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/Event-Calendar/Paranormal-Investigation-at-Fort-Osage. The charge is $20 per person.

American Legion Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and free line dance lessons begin at 6 p.m., The Reddymen Band will provide music. Food, beverages, and snacks available. Admission $10. Open to the public. Call 373-0221 for more information.