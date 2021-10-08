Local gas tax? The voters say no

Jeff Fox

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

From The Examiner during the week of Oct. 4-9, 1971:

• “GASOLINE TAX HERE SOUNDLY DEFEATED” – Independence voters rejected by nearly a 9-1 margin a proposition Tuesday for a one-cent city gasoline tax. The gas tax proposition was resoundingly defeated in all of the city’s 65 precincts.

There was considerable campaigning against the proposed gas tax, but the city administration did nothing to sell the proposal to the people. This was the worst defeat ever at the polls of any city-proposed measure.

• “EATING ESTABLISHMENTS FILE AMENDED PETITION” – Four local eating establishments filed an amended petition Wednesday in Circuit Court seeking a permanent injunction prohibiting the city of Independence from interfering with the sale of liquor-by-the-drink on Sunday.

John Forge, attorney representing two local restaurants, contended that local restaurants are like “islands in the sea” since surrounding communities allow the Sunday sale of liquor-by-the-drink.

The assistant city attorney contended that the city has discretionary power over whether to prohibit Sunday liquor sales and that those who violate any law should assume the risk of arrest.

• “JONES STORE CO. OPENS ITS NEW LOWER LEVEL” – The Jones Store lower level, with 40,000 square feet of the latest in modern store design, opened to the public on Sept. 27. Focal points of the new shopping are two special displays – the bath boutique and the gourmet shop.

Deep burgundy carpeting covers the bath boutique area which features artistic display of high-quality bathroom accessories arranged in colorful displays to suit any décor.

The gourmet shop is a raised area totally decorated in solid bleach walnut. Gift items and colorful houseware items are housed in this walnut enclosure. Small electrical appliances are also in this area.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Oct. 3-8, 1921:

• “HAVE RAISED $800,000” – The campaign for funds in the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for the building of a large auditorium in Independence has brought results far in excess of what was expected, according to Bishop Benj. R. McGuire. The campaign was for $500,000 dollars. And in the neighborhood of $800,000 has been subscribed.

Owing however to the high cost of Building materials and shortage of labor it was thought best to “make haste slowly,” to use the Bishop’s own terms.

“At present,” says Bishop McGuire, “I have no statement to make regarding the matter other than that the campaign for funds has been successful and that the work is being delayed on account of the expenses of building.”

• “BURGLAR’S BUSY NIGHT” (Tuesday, Oct. 4) – A bold bad robber evidently attempted to make a record in Independence last night by breaking into four business houses, taking fixtures from two trucks and attempting to break into a fifth business house, all in one night. In each case where he broke in he looked for money and so far as discovered took nothing else except in one case where it was necessary to take the container to get the money.

The biggest haul was made at the barber shop of Charles Holt just west of the Bank of Independence. Here the robber got about 500 pennies, $18.25 in nickels, dimes, quarters and half-dollars and one silver dollar.

At the Houston Café on West Lexington street the robber found a back window broken several days ago and not yet replaced. Through this window he entered and carried off the chewing gum machine that stood on the counter near the front door. He also got about a dollar in change.

• “YOUTHFUL BURGLARS” (Thursday, Oct. 6) – The burglars who made the raids on seven Independence business houses Monday and Tuesday nights have been apprehended. They are two boys who are fifteen and sixteen years old.

The boys were traced down by the Independence police department through one of them having taken 590 pennies to the Jackson County bank on Tuesday to have them changed for other money.

The boys were held overnight at the Independence City jail. This morning one of the boys confessed the robberies. He said he did the jobs alone on Monday night and the other boy helped him on Tuesday night.