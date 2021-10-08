Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

LaFluente Mexican Restaurant: 2325 S. Missouri 291, inspected Sept. 13.

• Utensils being stored improperly with food contact surfaces facing up.

• Outside openings must be protected from insects and rodents. Back door sweep torn or worn possibly exposing for pests.

• All front exterior door sweeps torn or worn possibly exposing for pests.

• All employees must obtain a valid food handler’s card by 09/28/21. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule/fine/or citation.

Maywood Manor: 1041 W. Truman Road, inspected Sept. 13.

• Counter tops and bar not smooth and cleanable surface. Notated on last inspection date of March 3, 2021.

• Stove missing two burners and in disrepair. Commercial grade stove must be installed.

• Pipes under kitchen sink leaking.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Walls dirty with buildup and grime behind stove and kitchen sink.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Ceiling light dirty with bug particles.

• Food being stored on floor in kitchen.

• Food being stored on floor of storage closet.

• Food and/or food product being stored on floor of basement storage area.