Ryan Magee is a new Eagle Scout in Troop 228 in Independence

The Examiner

Ryan Magee of BSA Troop 228 in Independence has achieved the highest rank in Scouting, the rank of Eagle.

Troop 228 held an Eagle Scout Court of Honor on May 2 at Christ United Methodist Church. The keynote speaker was Les Kerr, family friend and fellow scouter.

Ryan William Magee, the son of Adam and Joan Magee, began his Scouting career with Cub Scout Pack 228, where he earned the Arrow of Light in November 2016. He joined Troop 228 in December 2016.

Ryan has earned 72 merit badges. He has served his troop as senior patrol leader, quartermaster and patrol leader. Ryan has earned the World Conservation Award and National Outdoor Award for Hiking and Camping.

He attended camp at the Geiger and Bartle Scout reservations for five summers. He is Firebuilder Takoja Strong Guiding Eagle in the Geiger Tribe of Mic-o-Say for the Pony Express Council and Warrior Young Strong Guiding Eagle in the Bartle Tribe of Mic-o-Say for the Heart of America Council. He was a member that hiked 108 miles at the Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.

Ryan’s Eagle Scout project occurred at Camp Farwesta in Stewartsville, Mo. His project entailed removing an old flagpole and installing a flag plaza to include three new flagpoles.

Ryan is a freshman at Truman High School. He is a member of the Truman Band and JROTC Raiders Team. His life’s goal is to attend college, become a dentist and have a family.

Ryan attends the Stewartsville, Mo., congregation of the Community of Christ. His hobbies include baseball, basketball, golf, video games and fishing.

– Submitted to The Examiner