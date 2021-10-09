Two from Chrisman are honored by Independence Rotary

By The Examiner staff

Two students at William Chrisman High School are Independence Rotary Club students of the month.

Evan Neubauer is the daughter of Greg and Katherin Neubauer.

She’s in the band and the orchestra, she’s on the Youth Advisory Council and the student council, she’s on the debate and robotics teams, she’s an ISD ambassador, and she’s in the National Honor Society. Outside school, she enjoys freelance photography and figure skating, and she’s involved in Youth Court.

She plans to go into communications in the STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – field.

Kameron Thompson is the son of K. Michelle White and Keith Thompson.

He is a McCoy Award winner and has been named academic all-state in varsity football and varsity track. He’s in KC Scholars, the National Honor Society and the National Society of High School Scholars. Outside school, he’s a student-athlete worker for youth football camp, he’s a mentor/tutor in math at Macedonia Baptist Church, and he works weekends at Pizza Hut.

He plans to attend the University of Missouri and major in accounting.