Senior center meals

The Examiner

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Oct. 11.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes with gravy, cooked carrots, crushed pineapple in Jell-O.

• Tuesday: Smothered pork chops, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed peas, cinnamon applesauce.

• Wednesday: Cheeseburger, broccoli raisin salad, pears, peanut butter cookie.

• Thursday: Ham and beans, winter mixed veggies, cornbread, tropical fruit.

• Friday: Chicken a la king, steamed cabbage, stewed tomatoes, hot beets, Mandarin oranges.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and brown gravy, vegetables, pears and strawberries, wheat dinner roll.

• Tuesday: Tuna noodle casserole, cauliflower/peas, cucumber and onion salad, banana, wheat bread.

• Wednesday: Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, citrus fruit cup.

• Thursday: Cottage pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, pineapple and Mandarin orange mix, wheat roll.

• Friday: Rice and bean casserole with corn, salad with tomatoes and carrots, applesauce, whole wheat tortilla.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Parmesan chicken, stuffing, peas and carrots, dessert.

• Tuesday: Breakfast casserole, spiced apples, dessert.

• Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Thursday: Chicken alfredo, broccoli, dessert.

• Friday: Riblets, potatoes au gratin, mixed vegetables, dessert.