Boy, 7, dies in shooting in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Independence police continue to investigate a Saturday morning shooting that killed a 7-year-old boy.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Liberty Street, north of U.S. 24. Police posted on social media the shooting was initially thought to be accidental, and a spokesperson said Monday morning that remains the case. Police are not looking for any suspects, and the boy's family has been cooperative, IPD spokesperson Jack Taylor said.

Police have not released the boy's name.