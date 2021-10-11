Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include:

Hy-Vee (food & drink, kitchen/salad): 1525 E. 23rd Sf., inspected Sept. 15.

• Prep cooler interior edges dirty with buildup and grime.

Hy-Vee (catering): 1525 E. 23rd St., inspected Sept. 15.

• Door gasket seal torn or broken.

• Food tote being stored on floor of walk-in cooler.

• Prep cooler door gasket seal dirty with buildup and grime. CORRECTED Sept. 15.

• Prep cooler interior dirty with debris and buildup. CORRECTED Sept. 15.

Hy-Vee (food & drink Hy Vee Italian): inspected Sept. 15.

• Prep cooler interior dirty with debris and buildup. CORRECTED Sept. 15.

Hy-Vee (food & drink Market Grill): inspected Sept. 15.

• Equipment and utensils not designed or constructed to be durable. Door handles on glass cooler.

• Reach-in cooler door gasket seals dirty with buildup. CORRECTED Sept. 15.

• Prep cooler interior dirty with buildup and grime. CORRECTED Sept. 16.

QuikTrip: 16501 E. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 10.

• Outside openings of a food establishment shall be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Center gasket on back door found to be damaged. Replace gasket.

• Floor tile in front of make table found to be badly cracked. Repair to create a washable non-absorbent surface.

• Debris found on kitchen floor.

First Watch: 19321 E. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 14.

• Utensils found stored with lib contact surfaces up. Utensils were returned to the ware washing area.

• Waitress noted working with inappropriate facial piercing. Piercing was removed. Ticket may be issued on next offense.

• Seven employees must provide a valid food handler card to restaurant by Sept. 28 or they will be removed from the schedule.

China Wok: 17911 E. U.S. 24, inspected Sept.14.

• Interior of reach-in freezer noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Pans containing sugar found on cart by wok grill with dried on sugar. All condiment pans must be washed nightly.

• Food was not stored properly in walk-in cooler. Bag of carrots found on floor of walk-in cooler.