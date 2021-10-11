Jackson County opens permanent COVID-19 vaccination site in Lee's Summit

By The Examiner staff

The Jackson County Health Department has opened a permanent COVID-19 vaccine clinic in northern Lee's Summit. It’s open to anyone.

The clinic is at 3651 Northeast Ralph Powell Road, south of Woods Chapel Road next to Missouri 291/Interstate 470. It’s open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The building is Comfort Inn & Suites.

The new clinic offers all three Covid vaccines – first, second, additional and booster doses of Pfizer, second and additional doses of Moderna and single doses of the Johnson & Johnson.

Appointments are preferred and can be made at jacohd.org/booster-doses, though walk-ins are welcome until 3:30 p.m. Drive-up vaccinations are available by appointment only. Those receiving second, additional or booster doses must bring their vaccination record card. COVID-19 vaccines are free and open to anyone, regardless of county residency, with no ID or insurance required.

Booster doses are available for those who received two doses of Pfizer at least six months ago and meet one of the following criteria:

• Those age 65 and older or living in a long-term care setting. It is recommended these persons receive the booster.

• Those age 50 to 64 with an underlying medical condition. It is recommended these persons receive the booster.

• Those age 18 to 49 with an underlying medical condition.

• Those age 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupation or institutional setting, such as front-line medical workers, teachers and first responders.

Additional does are available for moderately to severely immunocompromised people 28 days after receiving their second Pfizer or Moderna dose.