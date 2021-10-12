Community calendar

The Examiner

THIS WEEK

Food for Fines: Through Oct. 17, the Mid-Continent Public Library will accept nonperishable food items to pay off library fines and fees. Donations will be go to local food pantries. Library customers who don’t have pending fines are also encouraged to donate. Recommended donations include boxed meals, canned food, peanut butter, cereal and pasta. Donations cannot be damaged, expired, open or in glass, plastic or cardboard drink containers.

TUESDAY

Stretch and Tone: 10:45 to 11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., independence. Maintain and improve your current level of strength using a variety of hand-held equipment. Daily drop in classes are $1 each.

Noon TRX Bootcamp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Achieve whole-body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose high- or low-impact. Sessions are one month and cost $24 or $3 for a drop-in class.

Zumba Gold: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. A combo dance/exercise class fuses hypnotic Latin and international rhythms and east-to-follow moves to create a dynamic workout. Silver Sneaker members and daily drop in classes cost $2 per session.

Extreme Bootcamp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This is a fast-paced program providing great whole-body results. Choose high- or low-intensity. Sessions last one month and cost $24 per month for 2 classes or $36 per month for 3 classes weekly. Drop-in classes cost $3.

Yoga: 5:50 to 6:50 p.m.., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. Sessions are one month and cost $24 for a session or $3 for a drop-in class.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, and core stability. Straps, buckles and grips are used to allow students to work against their own body weight. Sessions are one month and cost $28 per session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion St., Independence. This program includes intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water. Sessions are one month and cost $28 for a session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

ONGOING EVENTS

Bingham-Waggoner Estate: 313 W. Pacific, 816-461-3491. Tours provided on a walk-in basis on Thursdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Sundays, from 1 to 4 p.m. with the last tour beginning at 3 p.m. Tours are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays by reservation (call 816-461-3491). For further information, visit bwestate.net. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children.