Independence man headed to federal prison in meth ring conviction

By The Examiner staff

An Independence man will spend at least five years in federal prison for his part in a large drug distribution conspiracy in the metro area.

Noah Frazier, 39, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Kansas City one count each of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and felony gun possession. Under federal guidelines, he faces five years to 50 years in prison. He is to be sentenced at a later date.

According to court documents, the drug ring distributed more than 250 kilograms of meth around the area. With his guilty plea, Frazier admitted to distributing at least five kilograms of meth at a time from 2018 until his February 2019 arrest. Frazier and others distributed meth out of his home in Independence.

Officers searched Frazier's home of Feb. 27, 2019 and seized gun parts, body armor, four guns – one stolen, with an extended magazine – more than 200 rounds of ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Frazier had a prior felony conviction for drug distribution, making it illegal for him to have a gun or ammunition.

Two co-defendants in the case, also of Independence, also have pleaded guilty.

Charles Wilhelm, 33, pleaded guilty in April to conspiracy, drug possession, felony gun possession and having a gun in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He admitted to leading a distribution network from January 2018 to his June 2019 arrest; that network involved more than a dozen people.

Sabrina Keller, 24, pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy and being an unlawful drug user in possession of a gun. She admitted to distributing meth in half-pound quantities.