Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include:

Tequileros Mexican Restaurant: 1208 W. U.S. 24, inspected Sept. 15.

• Area across from the dish machine found with bare wood. Must be sealed.

• Wall across from dish machine is loose.

• Bucket of seasoned salt found uncovered.

BD’s Mongolian BBQ: 19750 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected Sept. 15.

• The following areas noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris: (1) Interior of low boy next to make table (2) Area where trays are stored in wait station (3) Flat area around soda nozzles of dispenser in wait station.

• Mold-like substance observed on wall and in caulking at entrance to the dish machine.

• Floor beneath bar sink found heavily soiled.

• Wiping cloths not used properly. Wiping cloth found on make table.

• 18 employees must provide a valid food handler card to the restaurant by Sept. 29 or they will be removed from schedule.

Lion’s Choice: 4049 S. Little Blue Parkway, inspected Sept. 15.

• Chicken soup on steam unit temped at 67 degrees F. All items must be brought to 165 degrees F within 2 hours before placing in the hot hold area. REPEAT.

• Debris found on floor beneath soda rack. Clean.

• 8 employees must obtain either an Independence Food Manager card or a valid food handler card by 9/29/21 or they will be removed from the schedule.

• No employee on duty with Independence food manager card on file.