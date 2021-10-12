Jackson County aims to sell old McCune property in Independence

By The Examiner staff

Jackson County is looking for someone who might have an idea to redevelop the old McCune School for Boys site in eastern Independence.

The home was opened in 1907 and closed in 2012. The county today describes the site as “very dilapidated.”

The county held on to the property as it settled on the site for a new jail – it chose a spot on U.S. 40 on the eastern edge of Kansas City – so the County Legislature late last month declared the McCune site as surplus property.

The county says several interested parties have approached it about the site.

The site is off U.S. 24 east of Little Blue Parkway. The county is looking to unload all three parcels of land and the buildings there – except that it will hold on to a slice of land that includes the popular Little Blue Trace Trail.

“What we thought we'd do is put it out and see what we get for market response for interest in this site,” County Administrator Troy Shulte told legislators.

A new owner would have to go through the city of Independence for any zoning changes or permits.

Anyone – for-profits, non-profits – is welcome to make a proposal, Schulte said.

“Our determination will be highest and best – what do we think is the highest and best use of that property?” he said.