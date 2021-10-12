A spooky touch of history at the Vaile Mansion in Independence set for Oct. 16

By The Examiner staff

The Vaile Mansion is hosting special tours this Saturday, Oct. 16. The theme will be “Victorian Funeral Customs: Spiritualism and the Victorian Relationship with Death.”

Participants will experience guided tours of the mansion highlighted by information on Victorian funeral customs and other Victorian trends such as phrenology, palmistry and seances. Tours will also feature a display of Victorian funeral artifacts. Tours will begin every 15 minutes from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Persons ages 12 and older are welcome to participate. The number of persons on each tour will be limited to allow for social distancing.

Tickets will help to raise funds to continue the restoration of the mansion. Reservations must be completed before the tours. Tickets are $25 per person and can be reserved at https://bit.ly/3CJLH9r