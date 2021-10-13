Accidental shooting in Independence remains under investigation

By The Examiner staff

Independence police say a 7-year-old boy was accidentally shot and killed Saturday morning after a younger sibling found a loaded gun in their home. The case remains under investigation.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of North Liberty Street, north of U.S. 24. A police spokesperson said Wednesday investigators have confirmed a younger sibling found an unsecured gun in the house, and while handling the gun, accidentally shot the older brother.

The victim’s name has not been released. The children's family has been cooperative, police said, and the case will be sent to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible charges.

Since the shooting, Independence police reminded people via social media about some basic gun safety measures at home with children.

People should keep guns locked at home, they say, ideally unloaded and with ammunition stored separately from the gun, and stored out of children's reach.

Also, parents should teach children to “Stop!” when they see a gun, don't touch it, leave the area where the gun is located and tell an adult about the gun.