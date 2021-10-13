Fundraiser set for Saturday for Animals Best Friends

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends wants to help you get ready for the holidays. This coming Saturday ABF is having a Gift Baskets and More sale.

The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p..m. at the ABF facility, 2302 S Crysler, Independence. There will be themed gift baskets, toys and other items.

All proceeds go to help place homeless animals and assist people through the ABF Outreach Program. ABF appreciates all the support it receives from the community and does its best to help in every way it can.