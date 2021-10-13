Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Nowlin Middle School: 2800 S. Hardy Ave., inspected Sept. 29. No violations found.

Cassell Park Elementary: 10401 E. 31st St., inspected Sept. 27. No violations found.

Bridger MIddle School: 2110 Speck Road, inspected Sept. 23. No violations found.

George Caleb Bingham Middle School: 1716 Speck Road, inspected Sept. 29. No violations found.

Pioneer Ridge Middle School: 1656 S. Speck Road, inspected Sept. 21. No violations found.

Sarpino’s Pizzeria: 17020 E. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 30.

• Personal cooling fans found with buildup of dust on them.

• Floors under and behind equipment found soiled.

Main Event Entertainment: 4600 Cochise Court, inspected Sept. 28.

• Dish washing area and dish washing machine found soiled.

• Small reach-in cooler below Icee machine found soiled.

• Clean dishes found being contaminated from food prep work. “Cleaned dishes” found soiled.

• Multiple food handlers found without Independence food handler cards or copy of Independence food handler cards on site.

El Volcan Mexican Grill and Cantina: 17110 E. U.S. 24, inspected Sept. 28.

• Pan of chicken and broth found on floor of walk-in cooler at 51.6 degrees F. Manager stated that it had been placed in cooler the previous evening. Chicken was disposed of. Hot foods must never be placed in a cooler to cool down as these pieces of equipment are not intended to cool food, only to keep it cold.

• Several pans of food were found on floor of walk-in cooler.

Randall Elementary School: 509 N. Jennings Road, inspected Sept. 28.

• Manager must transfer servsafe to an Independence food manager card by Oct. 1.

VFW Post 1000: 1002 E. U.S. 24, inspected Sept. 28. No violations found.

Mr. Goodcents Subs and Pasta: 17003 E. U.S. 24, inspected Sept. 28.

• Gaskets on single door make cooler found to be torn/cracked.

• Mold-like substance found in caulking behind 2 compartment prep sink. Caulking must be removed, mold remediated, and then recalked.

• Employee noted working behind the counter with nose piercing. Corrected Sept. 28.