Jackson County restaurant inspections – Grain Valley

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Grain Valley include:

Porky’s Blazin’ Bar-B-Q: 9512 S. Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Sept. 17. No violations found.

Grain Valley High School indoor concessions: 551 S.W. Eagles Parkway, inspected Sept. 23.

• Failed to secure valid food handler cards for multiple employees. This must be corrected by Oct. 23.

• Cheese sauce in the machine was at 109 degrees F.

• Thermometer missing to check the food. Correct by Nov. 22.

Monkey Mountain Park concession stand: 35007 E. Old U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 24. No violations found.

Grain Valley High School football concessions: 551 S.W. Eagles Parkway., inspected Sept. 28.

• Failed to secure valid food handler cards for all staff working on date of inspection. Must be corrected by Oct. 28.

• No thermometer in the concession stand.

• Fan was running and had a large buildup of soil residues.

• No paper towels in the dispenser by the handwashing sink.

• Violations must be corrected by Nov. 27.

Grain Valley North Middle School: 31608 N. Pink Hill Road, inspected Sept. 29. No violations found.

Matthews Elementary School: 144 McQuerry Road, inspected Sept. 29. No violations found.

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant: 102 Buckner-Tarsney Road, inspected Sept. 29. No violations found.

Lin’s Kitchen: 111 S.W. Eagles Parkway, inspected Sept. 29.

• There were several containers of food in the walk-in cooler without dates. CORRECTED on site. All food was dated.

• Observed a bowl being used as a scoop. Bowl was removed. REPEAT. CORRECTED on site.

Grain Valley High School baseball concession: 551 S.W. Eagles Parkway, inspected Sept. 30.

• Failed to secure valid food handler cards for all concession stand workers. Correct by Oct. 30.

• Thermometer was missing from the concession stand. Correct by Nov. 29.