Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage, Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

HOWLoween: 5 to 8 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. This is a walk-in event (no registration required) for all ages. Take a hike on the wild side to get up close to Missouri’s nocturnal wildlife. Kids can explore nature stations like the Bone Yard, the Bat Cave and more.

SATURDAY

Kansas City Radio Control Association: 9 a.m., flying field at Lake Jacomo, 3581-3899 Rennau Drive, Lee's Summit. This will be the association’s annual Toys for Tots collection event. Please bring new, unwrapped gifts when you come to watch the radio-controlled planes fly. These toys will be delivered to the Marine Corps recruiting station in Independence.

Discover Nature, Scavenging for a Living: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Center, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. For all ages. Learn about one of Missouri’s most overlooked wild animals, the turkey vulture. Registration is required by Oct.15, by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and selecting this program.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Mini Golf at the Nelson Atkins Art Museum: Tee times available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This mini-golf experience involves elaborate and interesting sculptures in a beautiful area. Tickets are available online at https://cart.nelson-atkins.org/events/artcourse?endDate=2021-10-24 . All tickets include access to the museum. Make sure to pick a tee time and to log in your member number if you are a member at the Nelson. Mini golf will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 24.