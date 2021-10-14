Independence assistant city manager retiring

Mike Genet

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Mark Randall, assistant city manager for the city of Independence for five years, will retire next month.

In addition to November marking five years with the city for Randall, he has reached 40 years in public service.

“I turned 65 a few years back, and you've got to pick some time to do it,” Randall said. In a release, he said he was blessed and grateful to have worked in municipal government for 40 years.

“Public service, especially city management, is often challenging but never dull,” Randall said.

Randall helped oversee several city departments, including serving as director of public utilities. He helped develop city policies dealing economic development, finance and public art. He also served as staff support and city liaison for numerous citizen commissions, civic organizations and community partnerships.

In a release, City Manager Zach Walker called Randall is a “legend” in local government, and said the city was “incredibly lucky to have had his experience to help guide us over the past five years.”

Before joining the Independence staff, Randall served as city administrator in Pleasant Hill for 28 years. He helped develop several new parks and recreation facilities and extensions of the Rock Island and Katy trails, directed public works projects and led downtown revitalization and industrial park developments.

Before that, he spent three years each as an assistant to the Clay County administrator, then administrative analyst in Lee's Summit.

Randall's son Matthew followed similar footsteps and is the city administrator for the city of Oak Grove.

“I've really enjoyed trying to support downtown revitalization in every place I've worked,” he said. “It's all part of a team effort, but I was able to be part of something in every city, and you can see it bear some fruit now. These things are not done quickly. You plant the seeds, and you'll see it later.”

In Independence, he said, one such project he believes will ultimately happen is a renovated Trails Museum.

“I enjoyed seeing city management as a creative outlet – trying to make the world a better place, and then also having the financial aspect of it,” Randall said. “I enjoyed trying to come up with a plan within that.”

Walker said he will not immediately look to fill Randall's position, instead waiting at first to see how the city budget position shakes out. The city's general fund would have faced a $3 million gap this fiscal year if not for federal stimulus funds to plug it, he said.