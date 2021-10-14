Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

A Little Bar-B-Que Joint: 1101 W. U.S. 24, inspected Sept. 30.

• Waitress was observed eating in behind counter. This is not permitted as it could result in contamination of food product.

• Door to party patio was propped open allowing a large amount of flies into the facility. Corrected Sept. 30.

• Individual, disposable paper towels noted not at each hand sink.

Papa John’s Pizza: 19321 E. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 30.

• No items in the walk-in cooler or make table were dated.

• Current inspection report not displayed. Inspection report must be posted for easy public viewing.

• Current health permit not posted. Current health permit must be posted for easy public viewing.

• By Oct. 15, GM must email a list of employees and their valid food handler cards to the Health Department. Failure to do so will result in a reinspection and a $50 fee. It may also result in tickets being issued.

• No employee on site with an Independence food manager card. Future violations will result in closure of restaurant.

Sunny Pointe Elementary: 3920 R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs, inspected Sept. 30. No violations found.

Paul Kinder Middle School: 3930 S.W. R.D. Mize Road, Blue Springs, inspected Sept. 30. No violations found.

QuikTrip: 4740 S. Arrowhead Drive, inspected Sept. 30.

• Crumb trays on roller grills noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Utensils not properly stored between use.

Papa John’s Pizza: 12501 E. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 30.

• Interior of make cooler and its door gaskets noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• 11 employees must provide restaurant with a valid food handler card by Oct. 15 or they will be removed from the schedule.

Farview Food Pantry: 18109 E. 12th St. N., 18109 E. 12th St. N., inspected Sept. 29. No violations found.

54th Street Grill and Bar: 18700 E. 38th St. Terrace S., inspected Sept. 21.

• Employees without valid food handler’s card. All employees must obtain a valid food handler’s card by Oct. 5. Failure to do so could result in removal from schedule/citation/fine.