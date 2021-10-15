Blood drive Saturday in Independence

By The Examiner staff

The Community Blood Center, partnering with the Kansas City Mavericks, is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parlway., Independence.

Each donor will receive two ticket vouchers worth $12 to be redeemed at a future game.

Blood donated at Community Blood Center drives is provided to over 70 hospitals and medical centers in the Greater Kansas City Area. To register to donate blood, visit savealifenow.org/group and use group code EF23.

For additional information, call Dawn Eblen at 816-352-2342.