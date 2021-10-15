Community calendar

The Examiner

TODAY

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to 12 noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434.

Independence Uptown Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. Produce, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items.

Lee’s Summit Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of Second and Douglas Streets.

Kansas City Radio Control Association: 9 a.m., flying field at Lake Jacomo, 3581-3899 Rennau Drive Lee's Summit. This will be the association’s annual Toys for Tots collection event. Please bring new, unwrapped gifts when you come to watch the radio-controlled planes fly.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Mini Golf at the Nelson Atkins Art Museum: Tee times available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets available at https://cart.nelson-atkins.org/events/artcourse?endDate=2021-10-24 . All tickets include access to the museum. Make sure to pick a tee time and to log in your member number if you are a member at the Nelson. Mini golf will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through Oct. 24.

SUNDAY

27th Annual Dobtober Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kemper Outdoor Education Center, 8201 Jasper Bell Road, Blue Springs. Admission is free with a donation of dog food. Explore more than 100 booths featuring everything from pet photos and pet supplies to pet sitters and rescues. There will be contests such as Best Trick, Best Kisser, Best Tail Wagger and Dog/Owner Lookalike contest. For further info https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/Event-Calendar/27th-Annual-Dogtober-Fest or call 816-503-4800

ONGOING EVENTS

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Eighty-six acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Harry S Truman Office and Courtroom: Tours of the courthouse are provided by the Jackson County Historical Society. Call 816-252-7454 for further information.