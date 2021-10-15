Community Services League staff in Blue Springs applaud the generosity of students and others

Bill Althaus

The Examiner USA TODAY NETWORK

Not all angels have wings.

Just ask Melodie Chrisman, the vice president/income supports and the Blue Springs site manager for the Community Services League.

Her angel knocked on her door at 200 S.W. 10th St. in downtown Blue Springs, asking about a help wanted ad she saw.

"I can't look at Laura, and think about the impact she has made in such a short period of time, without crying – tears of joy," Chrisman said. "She applied to be a warehouse manager, and I'm thinking, 'She doesn't really look like a warehouse manager. They have to lift heavy things, climb ladders, take boxes off trucks – all that stuff.’”

"And she can do all that – and more. She's my angel. I don't know how we survived before she became a member of our Community Services League family."

There is just one slight problem between the co-workers.

"I'm a Jaguar," Spaulding said grinning, referring to Blue Springs South High School.

"And I'm a Wildcat," quipped Chrisman, casting an evil eye at Spaulding. "But this week, we're all about the Wildcats and the Jaguars because this is Community Unity Week in Blue Springs, and the amount of food and donations we receive from the two high schools – and all the Blue Springs schools – is unbelievable."

This is Spaulding's first Community Unity Week, and she’s getting ready for the truckloads of donations to start pouring in next Monday.

"I've heard about – all the kids from the high schools filling pickup trucks with donations," Spaulding said, "and it just sounds like one of the best weeks of the year."

The week is capped by the Cat Clash, when the Blue Springs South Jaguars visit Peve Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday. Chrisman will find out at halftime which area school donated the most items.

"Last year, we needed four times the amount of food and donated items than we have needed in the past because of COVID – and our community came through, like it always does," Chrisman said. "We had three drive-through lanes, and it seemed like the lanes were always full with folks who needed help."

Spaulding was quick to add, "That's what makes the Community Services League so special. People in our community are willing to help anyway they can."

Before Spaulding sat down to visit, she greeted a longtime CSL supporter who told her she was moving.

"In the past, she would drop by and ask what we needed," Spaulding said, "and today, she told us she was about to move and wanted to give us a check."

Spaulding then placed a $500 check on Chrisman's desk.

"See what I mean?" asked Spaulding. "The people who work here, who volunteer here, who support us – they are just the best. When I came up to talk to Melodie about working here, I had no idea what to expect. And it turned out to be the best decision of my life."