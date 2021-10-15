Fugitive arrested near U.S. 40, faces drug charges

By The Examiner staff

A fugitive indicted two years ago as part a large drug conspiracy was captured Thursday evening in an Independence apartment complex.

Cory T. Brown, 32, also known as “Twin” or “Codex,” was arrested in the 1200 block of Quail Creek Drive in Independence, in the Cedar Ridge Apartments just off U.S. 40 east of Phelps Road, according to a release from the FBI. Officers from the Kansas City and Independence police departments assisted with the arrest.

Brown faces a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. According to court documents, he was one of 20 defendants named in an October 2019 indictment. Several other defendants from that indictment were arrested that month, and they were scheduled for a joint trial in July 2020 before the pandemic hit.

Then in October 2020, a federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment with 20 defendants, including Brown and most of the same prior defendants. In all, 39 counts are listed in that indictment.

Brown, like all of the defendants, was charged with illegal drug distribution. Other defendants also face charges that including distributing cocaine, heroin, marijuana or oxycodone and hydrocodone – including near a school – using a gun during a drug-trafficking crime, a drive-by shooting, maintaining a drug-involved premises and money laundering. The most-charged defendant, Ladele D. Smith, also known as “Dellio” or “Dog,” faces 16 counts from the superseding indictment.

A couple of defendants from either indictment have either pleaded guilty and await sentencing or have been sentenced in the case.