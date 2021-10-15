Independence restaurant inspections

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Old Mexico Restaurant: 1032 E. 23rd St., inspected Sept. 20.

• Ice machine has buildup and debris on chute.

• Interior and exterior of reach-in cooler dirty with debris and buildup.

• Time/temperature, date marking requirements not met. Pork being held past date. Prep date was Sept. 6. (Corrected on Sept. 20.)

• Time/temperature, date marking requirements are not met. Labeling not completed on all foods in walk-in cooler. (Corrected Sept. 20).

• Inadequate sanitizing solution noted in dishwasher. (Corrected Sept. 20).

• Door to basement access not permanently closed off per agreement made on May 25. Completed closure of basement must be done on/by 14 days or Oct. 5. Failure to do so could result in citation/fine.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors dirty with debris and buildup.

Head Start: 1511 S. Kingshighway, inspected Sept. 20.

• Food products stored on floor in walk-in freezer and dry storage areas.

Little Blue Elementary School: 2020 S. Quail Drive, inspected Sept. 20. No violations found.