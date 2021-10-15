Independence Rotary honors two from Van Horn

By The Examiner staff

Two students at Van Horn High School have been named Independence Rotary students of the month.

Risteria Thomas is the daughter of Ronda and Mickey Thomas.

She has been active in the STEM Academy and was awarded the Excellence in Mathematics Achievement. She works at Cargo Largo, mostly in the clothing area, and says she greatly enjoys it.

She plans to attend the University of Missouri to earn degrees in teaching and English. She plans to become a high school English teacher and later become a published author. She also plans to become a dietician.

Keanu Su’a is the son of Marla and David Su’a.

He is on the student council and is the student body president. He’s in the orchestra, is on the wrestling team, is on the Youth Advisory Council, and is in the Multicultural Club and Academy Ambassadors. Outside school, he plays rugby, he’s in the Metropolitan Youth Orchestra, and he’s done an internship with Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II.

In college, he plans to study political science and then pursue a career in politics. He also plans to serve a two-year church mission.