Local COVID-19 vaccination sites

The Examiner

All Missourians ages 12 and older (Pfizer vaccine) or 18 and older (Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines) are eligible to receive COVID vaccines without charge. If you are seeking a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, you should first talk with your health-care provider.

Vaccinations are being offered as follows:

University Health (formerly Truman Medical Center): 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, Kansas City, and 2211 Charlotte St., Kansas City. Vaccinations are being given at both locations, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

You must make an appointment in order to receive the vaccination by calling 816-404-2273 or by visiting https://www.trumed.org/forms/covid-19-vaccine-registration/

Jackson County Health Department:

If you have any question about Jackson County Health Department vaccine clinics or are having difficulty registering for an appointment, call 816-404-6415. NOTE: If you are seeking a booster or additional dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, you must bring your vaccination card to the clinic.

• Saturday, Oct.16, 9 a.m. to noon or on Monday, Oct. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Mattie Rhodes Center Northeast, 148 N. Topping Ave., Kansas City. There is no need for an appointment for this clinic. The clinic will offer all doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the 2nd and 3rd doses of the Moderna vaccine, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine single dose.

• Tuesday, Oct.19, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mid-Continent Public Library Reading Rocket at Hawthorne Place Apartments, 16995 E. Dover Lane, Independence. This clinic will provide all doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the 2nd and 3rd doses of the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine. No appointment is necessary.

• Oct. 18, 19, 20, 21, and 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the NRCCUA Building at 3651 N.E. Ralph Powell Road in Lee’s Summit. These clinics will offer Pfizer doses 1, 2 and 3; Moderna doses 2 and 3; and the Johnson & Johnson single dose. Appointments are not required but are strongly recommended, especially for a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna.

To make an appointment, visit the internet site listed below for the specific vaccine brand you wish: For the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/212734944182155. For Johnson & Johnson vaccine, visit https://jacohd.jotform.com/212734605848158

• Friday, Oct. 22, 2 to 6 p.m., Mid-Continent Public Library, Blue Springs South branch, 2220 Missouri 7, Blue Springs. This clinic will provide all doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the 2nd and 3rd doses of the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine. No appointment is necessary.

Crosetti Health & Wellness: 510 S. Main St., Grain Valley, 816-847-6930. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments required for vaccinations or testing.

Also offering vaccinations are local Hy-Vee stores and private pharmacies.

The state of Missouri has an online vaccine locator allowing you to register for vaccination and make your appointment at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/

The CDC provides a vaccine locator which lists many local pharmacies and stores providing the vaccine. Visit that locator at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/