Senior center meals

Lunches provided by area community centers during the week of Oct. 18.

Palmer Center: 218 N. Pleasant St., Independence. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested contribution is $3 per senior meal and $6 for non-senior guests. Meals can be reserved beginning on the Wednesday of the week prior to the meal by calling 816-325-6200.

• Monday: Sloppy Joes, potatoes O’Brien, white corn with peppers, peaches and strawberries, whole grain bun.

• Tuesday: Diced and seasoned chicken, cheddar cheese salad with tomato and carrots, stewed apples, whole wheat tortilla.

• Wednesday: Battered tilapia, sweet potato, tropical fruit mix, whole grain bread, oatmeal and raisin cookie.

• Thursday: Cottage pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, pineapple and Mandarin orange mix, multi-grain bread.

• Friday: Barbecued chicken, Prince Edward mix, potato salad, tropical fruit mix, wholegrain bun.

Vesper Hall: 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. If you wish to eat at Vesper Hall or to reserve a meal delivery, please call 816-228-0181 by 2 p.m. one working day prior to the meal. Cost: $3.50 donation for ages 60 and older; $5.75 fee for ages 59 and younger.

• Monday: Beef tips with peppers and onions, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh apple.

• Tuesday: Breakfast pie, spring mix with tomatoes, pickled beets, fresh orange.

• Wednesday: Shrimp and grits, Normandy vegetables, biscuit, diced peaches.

• Thursday: Barbecued chicken breast sandwich, baked yams, chuck wagon corn, tropical fruit mix.

• Friday: Chicken and noodles, winter mix veggies, hot beets, Mandarin oranges.

Fairmount Community Center: 217 S. Cedar St., Independence. Meals are offered in the center at 11:30 on weekdays as well as for take-out. Meals are $5 or $3.50 for members and reservations for take-out or eat-in meals should be made 24 hours in advance by calling 816-254-8334. Each meal is served with bread or roll and milk.

• Monday: Tater tot casserole, cauliflower and cheese, dessert.

• Tuesday: Italian chicken, scalloped potatoes, Tuscan vegetables, dessert.

• Wednesday: Apricot pork, wild rice, carrots, dessert.

• Thursday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, dessert.

• Friday: King Ranch chicken, au gratin potatoes, Antigua vegetables, dessert.