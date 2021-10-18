Community calendar

The Examiner

TUESDAY

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This small group teaches women the proper weight lifting techniques using various machines and free weights. Month sessions are $30 to $45 and drop ins are $6.00.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Challenge yourself with every workout! See great results and get whole body benefits for this fast-paced program. Choose your method: high or low impact. Month sessions $21 to $24 or drop ins $3.

Zumba Gold: 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. A combo dance-exercise class fuses hypnotic Latin and international rhythms and easy-to-follow moves to create a dynamic workout. Silver Sneakers and daily drop ins only. Drop ins $3.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Blue Springs Daughters of the American Revolution: 5:30 p.m. for hospitality and 6 p.m. for meeting and program. The meeting will be held at The Emerald Room, 800 S.W. Outer Road, Blue Springs. Bonnie Kiserling will speak on “Aprons Over Time.” For further information, contact Mary Neubauer, corresponding secretary, drsneubauer@sbcglobal.net or 816-305-7917.

Yoga: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Beginner to experienced: come prepared to tone, strengthen, meditate and relax. Arrive at least 5 minutes early. Bring a yoga mat and water to class. Month sessions $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

Guided Urban Fall Foliage Hike: 5:30 to 7 p.m., Maple Woods, 2603 N.E. 76th St., Gladstone. The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering a free, guided fall foliage hike. Maple Woods has a maple, oak, and hickory forest with an understory of pawpaws which turns crimson and gold in October. Maple Woods is also one of the Department of Conservation’s first urban natural areas. The hike will be on a one-mile trail through the area. This trail is considered moderately difficult, with uphill and downhill trail segments. This hike is for participants ages 12 and older. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. If you want to hike, you must register by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and selecting this event.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Independence Civil War Study Group: 7 p.m., Perkins, 3939 Bolger Drive, Independence. This meeting is free and is open to the public. Mike Berman will present a program on “Civil War Ghost Stories of Missouri.” For further information, contact Wayne Schnetzer at 816-252-4286.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines, and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions $17 to $25 and drop ins are $3.50.