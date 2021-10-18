Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include the following:

Gold Lion: 2411 S. Missouri 291, inspected Sept. 21.

• Procedures not followed to prevent contamination from hands. Bare hand contact with chicken. (Corrected Sept. 21)

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Walls and ceilings dirty with buildup and grime. Floors dirty with debris and grime.

• Reach-in cooler in back dirty with food juices and other debris.

Blackburn Elementary: 17302 R.D. Mize Road, inspected Sept. 27. No violations found.

Pier 88 Boiling Seafood and Bar: 11825 E. U.S. 40, inspected Sept. 27.

• Fly strip being used in kitchen by back door. CORRECTED Sept. 27, 21.

• Bar shelf peeling up.

• Outside openings must be protected from insects and rodents. Back door has a gap.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Ceiling in kitchen, lights shield in kitchen and bar floor dirty with buildup and residue.

• Ice machine noted not being kept clean and free of buildup.

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Hand washing sink used for a dump sink.

Dottie’s Kitchen: 201 N. Forrest Ave., inspected Sept. 28. No violations found.

The Hummus Company: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Sept. 28. No violations found.

Mugs-Up Drive In: 700 E. 23rd St., inspected Sept. 28.

• Reach-in cooler not below 41 degrees. Ground beef recorded at 48 degrees.

• Downstairs freezer exterior and interior dirty with buildup.

• Exterior of reach-in cooler and freezers dirty with buildup and grime.

• Ice machine has buildup on chute.