Stolen school bus involved in overnight chase

By The Examiner staff

Police arrested a man in Kansas City after he stole a school bus and led officers on an off-and-on chase in the pre-dawn hours Monday.

Independence police said the bus was stolen from the Apple Bus Company lot in Independence, off 23rd Street near Crysler Avenue. About 2:20 a.m., an officer noticed the bus driving around. The officer followed it, given the suspicious timing. The driver fled after realizing he was being followed, and police stopped the chase at times because the bus driver was creating a hazard.

On Interstate 70 near Lee's Summit Road, officers were able to use stop sticks, but the bus continued on I-70 and turned onto U.S. 40, where the police chase briefly picked up and again stopped. Shortly after that, KCPD police located the bus in an east side neighborhood and arrested the driver.