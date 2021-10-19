Community calendar

The Examiner

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Intermediate Tap: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Tap dancing routines, warm ups and even occasional performances. Work on skills, intermediate to advanced. Instructor approval required for new participants. Month sessions $20 to $25.

Noon Yoga: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Take a break in the middle of your day to relax while toning and strengthening. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions are $15 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Silver Sneakers Yoga: 1:45 to 2:30 p.m. Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Improve joint range of movement, strength and balance, and relax. Learn safe moves and breathing exercises to reduce stress. Silver Sneakers members and daily drop-ins. Drop-ins are $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 5 to 6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Barre Fusion: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combines ballet and dance techniques, yoga postures, functional strength exercises and cardio training to create a fun total body workout. Month session are $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Zumba Toning: 6 to 7 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Combine Zumba with body-sculpting dance moves using light hand weights for a fun and effective toning workout. Month session are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

THURSDAY

Ghouls (girls) Night Out on the Independence Square: 4 to 8 p.m., presented by Gilbert Whitney and Under the Awning stores. Shopping, food, costumes, beauty and fall décor. Special offers, extended hours at shops. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Advance tickets receive a swag bag with goodies. Costumes are welcome. For further information, call 816-381-7181. To purchase advance tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghouls-girls-night-out-on-the-square-2021-tickets-171525466287?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Birdability Week, Birding for Beginners: 8 a.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Beginner birders are particularly encouraged to attend, along with birders of any level that aspire to nurture others to discover the delights of birding. This 45-minute outing will take place on Discovery Center groups, following a quarter-mile flat, paved trail complete with benches along the way. We’ll travel at a leisurely pace to enjoy a variety of birds. Binoculars will be provided. This program is for persons ages 10 and older. Register is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.