Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent inspections include:

The Villages of Jackson Creek: 3980 S. Jackson Drive, inspected Sept. 29.

• Freezer interior dirty with buildup and debris. Corrected Sept. 29.

• The premises noted not being maintained free of insects, rodents and other pests. Gnats swarming in East kitchen near sink and juice dispenser. Pest control contacted and plan of action in place as of Sept. 29; corrected as of Sept. 29).

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors and walls dirty with debris and buildup.

• Refrigerator shelving broken.

• Refrigerator interior and exterior dirty with grime and buildup. Corrected Sept. 29.

Proctor Elementary School: 1403 W. Linden Ave., inspected Sept. 30. No violations found.

Noodles & Company: 2140 Independence Center Drive, inspected Oct. 4.

• Physical facilities not cleaned as often as necessary. Floors throughout the facility dirty with food debris and build up.

• Excessive buildup and debris in prep coolers.

• Water pooling in walk-in cooler.

• Interiors and exteriors of reach-in coolers dirty with buildup and grime.

• Reach-in cooler door gasket torn and pulling apart.

Westside Café: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Oct. 4.

• Cardboard on floor under fryer and griddle soaking up grease.

• Exteriors of reach-in coolers dirty with buildup and grime.

Wingstop: 11825 E. U.S. 40, inspected Oct. 4

• Floor tile missing or broken; not smooth and cleanable surface.

• Interior of reach-in coolers dirty with food debris.

• Exterior of reach-in coolers dirty with buildup and grime.

• Ice machine exterior noted not free from accumulation of soil.