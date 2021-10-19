Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

54th Street Grill and Bar: 11307 S.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 29.

• Observed wet slimy residue under equipment at the bar area.

• Observed buildup on the shelving in the beer walk-in cooler and back under hang of drink station had accumulation of greenish buildup.

• Violations must be corrected by Nov. 29.

Sinclair's Restaurant: 1402 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 29.

• Ice scoop handle was touching the ice. CORRECTED on site. Owner took the ice scoop out of the ice.

• Dishwasher sanitizer was not working. Company was called and it was fixed at 2:36 p.m.

• Raw beef and the steaks in cold hold in the make-ready table temperature were 46 degrees F. The steaks were placed in the walk-in cooler to lower the temperature. Food was just prepared. CORRECTED on site.

• Vent hood had a buildup of grease.

• Violations must be corrected by Nov. 28.

Voy Spears Elementary School: 201 N.E. Anderson Drive, inspected Sept. 29. No violations found.

Valley View High School: 5000 N.W. Valley View Road, inspected Sept. 29.

• Paper towels were stored in employee bathroom. CORRECTED. Paper towels were moved to another location.

Brittany Hill Middle School: 2701 N.W. 1st ST., inspected Sept. 29.

• Floors under dishwasher had accumulation of buildup. Correct by Nov. 28.

• Paper towels were stored in employee bathroom. CORRECTED. Paper towels were moved to another location.