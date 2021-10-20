Four cats with personality ready for their forever homes

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends has so many wonderful cats that need forever homes. Here are four of them.

Igor is a gorgeous tuxedo cat who is 3 years old. He loves to play with toys and gets along well with other cats. Igor is a little shy but is starting to be more outgoing. He is great friends with another cat at ABF named Shredder. Igor has a sweet personality and will make a wonderful addition to the right family.

Kiki is a 2-year-old domestic short haired brown tabby. She is a sweet girl who is bonded with her littermate Kiwi. If the two could be adopted together that would be wonderful. Nonetheless, Kiki will make a fantastic addition to the right family.

Mia is a beautiful 4-year-old, white, and gray domestic short hair. She is an extremely sweet and playful girl who loves to express her opinion by talking to you. Mia does well with other cats but needs a home without dogs.

Lucy is a 2-year-old tortoise-shell cat. She enjoys snuggling with other cats. It is unknown how she will do with dogs. Lucy is shy but is coming around and would really blossom in a home of her own.

If you are looking for a cat to join your family and think one of these might be a good fit, please go to our website, www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. ABF does home visits, vet checks and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.