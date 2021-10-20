Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

Sal’s Original Greek: 18801 E. 39th St. S., inspected Oct. 5.

• Ice machine dirty with buildup and debris. Corrected Oct. 5.

• Gasket door seals on reach-in cooler need to be replaced and duct tape removed.

• Walk-in freezer and cooler floors dirty with buildup and debris.

Original Pizza: 18801 E. 39th St., inspected Oct. 5.

• Food prepped in walk-in cooler not labeled with proper dates. Corrected Oct. 5.

Dragonfly Tea Zone: 18801 E. 39th St., inspected Oct. 5.

• Fruits and vegetables prepared not properly labeled with date.

• Almond milk held past use-by date of Oct. 1. Corrected on site by disposing.

• Food and food products being stored directly on floor in dry storage lockers.

• Counter dirty with buildup and debris.

• Prep cooler dirty with buildup and debris powder.