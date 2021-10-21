Community calendar

The Examiner

THURSDAY

“Arts of the Capitol” virtual program: 7 p.m. Missouri State Parks and Mid-Continent Public Library present art historian Sarah S. Jones explores the paintings, sculpture and architecture of the Missouri State Capitol. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting www.mymcpl.org/events/70289/arts-missouri-capitol-zoom. Registration requires an email address so the Zoom access code can be sent. For more information, visit mostateparks.com.

Birdability Week, Birding for Beginners: 8 a.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Beginner birders are particularly encouraged to attend, along with birders of any level who aspire to nurture others to discover the delights of birding. This 45-minute outing will take place on Discovery Center groups, following a quarter-mile flat, paved trail with benches along the way. Binoculars provided. Program for persons ages 10 and older. Register is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events.

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9 to 11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 9:30 a.m., Westminster Hall, 417 W. Lexington, Independence. TOPS is open to the public and provides support to persons seeking to lose weight. Weighing in begins at 7:15 with a meeting called to order at 9:30 a.m. This group meets every Thursday morning. For further information, call Julie Briggs at 816 699-4120.

Silver Sneakers Classic: 10 to 10:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises. Designed to increase muscular strength, range of motion, and activities of daily living. A chair is available if needed. Silver Sneaker members and drop ins only. No sessions. Drop ins $3.

Ladies that Lift: 11 to 11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This small group teaches women the proper weight lifting techniques using various machines and free weights. Month sessions are $30 to $45 and drop ins are $6.00.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12 to 12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Challenge yourself with every workout! See great results and get whole body benefits for this fast-paced program. Choose your method: high or low impact. Month sessions $21 to $24 or drop ins $3.

Pickleball: 1 to 3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Ghouls (girls) Night Out on the Independence Square: 4 to 8 p.m., presented by Gilbert Whitney and Under the Awning stores. This will be a fun night of shopping, food, costumes, beauty and fall décor. Special offers, extended hours at shops. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Advance tickets receive a swag bag with goodies. Costumes are welcome. For further information, call 816-381-7181. To purchase advance tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghouls-girls-night-out-on-the-square-2021-tickets-171525466287?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10 to 6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. See great results and get whole body benefits from this fast-paced program. Choose your method: either high or low intensity. Month sessions $24 to $33 (three nights), $15 to $21 (two nights) and drop ins are $3.

Yoga: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. Beginner to experienced: come prepared to tone, strengthen, meditate and relax. Arrive at least 5 minutes early. Bring a yoga mat and water to class. Month sessions $15 to $21 and drop ins are $3.

TRX Suspension Training: 6 to 6:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Indep. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. The system utilizes straps, buckles and grips that allow the user to work against their own body weight. Month sessions are $17 to $28 and drop ins are $3.50.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7 to 7:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines, and core conditioning. Bring a mat and water to class. Month sessions $17 to $25 and drop ins are $3.50.

Tai Chi Chuan, The Essentials: 7 to 8 p.m. Work at beginning level to learn the 18 movements of Tai Chi. Move up to intermediate and work on the Chen Tai Chi with emphasis on form correction to help learn the form on a deeper level. Month sessions $20 to $25 and drop ins $5.