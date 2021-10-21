Independence restaurant inspections

The Examiner

Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness and must be corrected within 72 hours or as otherwise stated. All critical violations must be corrected within 72 hours (or as otherwise stated on the report). All non-critical violations must be corrected by the next regular inspection (or as otherwise stated on the report).

Recent city of Independence inspections include:

The Happy Greek: 1003 E. 23rd St. S., inspected Oct. 6.

• Physical facilities not being maintained in good repair. Toe kick trim at walk-in freezer and cooler damaged.

Hari Om Catering: 201 N. Forest Ave., inspected Oct. 6. No violations cited.

El Pico: 106 W. Maple St., inspected Oct. 7.

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Front of house hand sink found being used as a dump sink.

QuikTrip: 16001 E. U.S. 24, inspected Oct. 6.

• Interior of cooler located beneath meat hot hold cabinet noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.

• Eight food managers must obtain a food manager card and 15 employees must obtain valid food handler cards by Oct. 20.

La Bonita Market: 13605 E. 35th St., inspected Oct. 4.

• A cup without both a lid and a straw was found on the prep table in the kitchen. All beverages consumed in areas where food is prepared must be in a cup with both a lid and a straw. Drinking from a cup without a lid and a straw could result in contamination of food product.

• Employee was slicing meat without gloves.

• Spray bottle found without a label. Corrected on site.

• Hand sink in ice cream area found with basin full of plastic lids.

• Light intensity noted does not meet requirements. Light in hood vent burnt out.

• No employee on duty had a food handler card. All employees must obtain a valid food handler card by Oct. 18.

7-Eleven: 17801 E. U.S. 24, inspected Oct. 4.

• Area next to oven noted not free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris.