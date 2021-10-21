Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs

The Examiner

The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:

Indian Mix Grill: 1214 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 30.

• Noticed a badly dented can on the rack. Corrected on site. Owner removed can.

• Sanitizer was not coming out of the dishwasher. Corrected by the owner. Air was in the line. It was primed.

• Wall by the prep table had a large food residue.

• Both doors in front were propped open.

• Noticed aluminum foil covering shelves over the oven.

• Noticed an open bag of rice stored on the same shelves as a bag of concrete mix. CORRECTED on site. Manager removed the bag.

• Violations must be corrected by Nov. 29.

Sonic Drive-In: 801 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 1.

• Observed several gaskets to coolers with accumulation of black buildup and food debris.

• Side of vat and reach-in freezer had accumulation of grease buildup.

• Observed buildup on shelving in the walk-in cooler and in the tall reach-in cooler. Second repeat. Corrected. Manager cleaned on site.

• Accumulation of black buildup and food debris under equipment in the service area and grill area. Repeat.

• Floor drains had accumulation of buildup.

• Violations must be corrected by Nov. 30.