Jackson County restaurant inspections – Blue Springs
The Jackson County Environmental Health Division inspects sites where food is served outside independence and Kansas City. Recent inspection results in Blue Springs are as follows:
Indian Mix Grill: 1214 N.W. Missouri 7, inspected Sept. 30.
• Noticed a badly dented can on the rack. Corrected on site. Owner removed can.
• Sanitizer was not coming out of the dishwasher. Corrected by the owner. Air was in the line. It was primed.
• Wall by the prep table had a large food residue.
• Both doors in front were propped open.
• Noticed aluminum foil covering shelves over the oven.
• Noticed an open bag of rice stored on the same shelves as a bag of concrete mix. CORRECTED on site. Manager removed the bag.
• Violations must be corrected by Nov. 29.
Sonic Drive-In: 801 N.W. Woods Chapel Road, inspected Oct. 1.
• Observed several gaskets to coolers with accumulation of black buildup and food debris.
• Side of vat and reach-in freezer had accumulation of grease buildup.
• Observed buildup on shelving in the walk-in cooler and in the tall reach-in cooler. Second repeat. Corrected. Manager cleaned on site.
• Accumulation of black buildup and food debris under equipment in the service area and grill area. Repeat.
• Floor drains had accumulation of buildup.
• Violations must be corrected by Nov. 30.