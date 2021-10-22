The Examiner

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 300 N. Osage St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence. This is a fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes that create a dynamic, exciting and effective fitness program. Month sessions $16 to $24 and drop ins are $3.

Enchanted Forest: 7 to 9 p.m., George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. This is an annual, family-friendly, Halloween celebration where storybook, fairytale and popular characters come to life. If you are in line by 9 p.m., you will be able to enter the forest. This is a stroller-friendly event and all activities take place outdoors. This program is presented by a partnership between George Owens Nature Park, the Powerhouse Theater Foundation, and the city of Independence. The cost of admission is $3 per person. For further information, call 816-325-7115. NOTE: this event will also be held from 7 to 9 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 23, Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Dark Forest: 7 p.m. Oct. 22-24 and 28-31, Powell Gardens, 1609 N.W. U.S. 50, Kingsville. Quixotic, the dance troupe that often performs up in the air, on ropes, is partnering with Powell Gardens to provide an after-dark experience. Visitors will visit the “bat’s bend,” and travel to see fairies, angels and gnomes. The gates will open at 5 p.m. for refreshments and a garden walk before the Dark Forest begins. For further information, call 816-697-2600. Tickets can be purchased only online at https://powellgardens.org/dark-forest/

SATURDAY

Shredding Event for Grain Valley residents: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 711 Main St., Grain Valley. Bring proof of Grain Valley residency. You may bring two to three boxes or bags for shredding. For further info, call 816-847-6293 or visit info@cityofgrainvalley.org.

National Drug Take Back Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This program is sponsored by the D.E.A. and local police departments. You may take prescription and over-the-counter medications to these drop-off locations for save disposal. No syringes accepted.

• Independence City Hall, 111 E. Maple, Independence.

• Blue Springs Police Dept., 1100 S.W. Smith St., Blue Springs.

• Children’s Mercy East, 20300 E. Valley View Parkway., Independence.

• Grain Valley Police Department, 711 Main St., Grain Valley.

• Lee’s Summit, 2100 S.E. Blue Pkwy. And 10 N.E. Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit.

• John Knox Village Places Restaurant, 1001 N.W. Shipman Road, Lee’s Summit.

• Lee’s Summit, 2100 S.E. Blue Pkwy., Lee’s Summit.

• Oak Grove Police Dept., 2110 S. Broadway, Oak Grove.

Fort Osage 34th Annual Fall Muster: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Osage, 107 Osage St., Sibley. Soak in the sights and sounds of a functioning 1820s Army post. Hear the fife and drum and officer commands as they bring the past to life at this historic national landmark. This muster will also occur from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. Admission fee: $8 Adults; $4 Youth & Seniors. For further information, call 816-229-8980 or816-650-3278.