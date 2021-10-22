Rotary honors to at Fort Osage High School

By The Examiner staff

Two students at Fort Osage High School have been named Independence Rotary students of the month.

Sadie Waller is the daughter of Kevin and Stacie Waller.

She's in softball, wrestling, band, choir, theater, the National Honor Society, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Club 121, Health Occupational Students of America, the Youth Advisory Council, the Rethink Youth Committee, and You Be You.

Outside school, she plays softball, does martial arts, is in Women of Worth at church, and is a volunteer at the Community Food Pantry.

She plans to attend Sterling College and double major in psychology and criminal justice, and she plans to play softball. She plans a career in law enforcement, possibly with the FBI.

Kyle Gross is the son of Chris and Cathy Gross.

He's in band, choir, soccer, Touch of Class, the National Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Outside school, he's in Scouts, plays and referees soccer, and is a volunteer attorney in Youth Court.

He plans to attend Avila University and major in criminal justice, and then go to law school.