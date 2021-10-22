Staffing issues forced trimming of bus route serving Independence

By The Examiner staff

Beginning Monday, the RideKC 24 Independence bus route will change scheduled weekday times, running every 20 minutes instead of every 15 minutes.

The route runs between from the Independence transit center at Truman and Noland roads, along Winner Road and U.S. 24 into Kansas City and ends at the East Village transit center at 12th and Charlotte. One bus route runs hourly between the two transit centers.

RideKC said is rolling back some transit service due to continued staffing issues amid the pandemic, and the new weekday times are meant to improve transfers at both transit centers.

Independence City Manager Zach Walker said the 24 route change should not affect IndeBus routes within the city, and there are no other route changes in Independence.