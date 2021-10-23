Community calendar

The Examiner

TODAY

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Drumm Farm Market, 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket.

Shredding event for Grain Valley residents: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 711 Main St., Grain Valley. Bring proof of Grain Valley residency. You may bring two or three boxes or bags for shredding. For further info, call 816-847-6293 or visit info@cityofgrainvalley.org.

National Drug Take Back Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsored by the D.E.A. and local police departments. You may take prescription and over-the-counter medications to these drop-off locations for safe disposal. No syringes accepted.

• Independence City Hall, 111 E. Maple Ave.

• Blue Springs Police Department, 1100 S.W. Smith St.

• Children’s Mercy East, 20300 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence.

• Grain Valley Police Department, 711 Main St.

American Legion Dance: 7 to 10:30 p.m., American Legion Post 21, 16701 E. U.S. 40, Independence. Music will be by the Reddymen Band. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free line dance lessons at 6 p.m. Food, beverages and snacks available. Admission $10. Open to the public. For more information, call 816 373 0221.

Enchanted Forest: 7 to 9 p.m., George Owens Nature Park, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence. A family-friendly, Halloween celebration in which storybook, fairytale and popular characters come to life. If you are in line by 9 p.m., you will be able to enter the forest. This is a stroller-friendly event, and all activities take place outdoors. Admission is $3 per person. For further information, call 816-325-7115.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Fort Osage 34th Annual Fall Muster: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Fort Osage, 107 Osage St., Sibley. The sights and sounds of an 1820s Army post. Hear the fife and drum and officer commands as they bring the past to life. Admission: $8 for adults; $4 for youth and seniors. For further information, call 816-229-8980 or 816-650-3278.

The Dark Forest: 7 p.m., Powell Gardens, 1609 N.W. U.S. 50, Kingsville. Quixotic, the dance troupe is partnering with Powell Gardens to provide an after-dark experience. Visitors will visit the “bat’s bend,” and travel to see fairies, angels and gnomes. The gates will open at 5 p.m. for refreshments and a garden walk before the Dark Forest begins. For further information, call 816-697-2600. Tickets can be purchased only online at https://powellgardens.org/dark-forest/

SUNDAY

The Spirit of Independence Band is Back: 4 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., Independence. This concert will initiate the band’s 25th season with a program including original music, marches, a little Scott Joplin, and music from Abba. There will be plenty of seating which will allow social distancing. Masks are encouraged.

Walktober: 10 a.m. to noon, Rock Island Trail, gather at the Arrowhead Stadium trailhead in Lot L (accessible from Gate 3 on Blue Ridge Cut-off). Guided tour at 10:15 a.m.; first come, first served. The newer part of the trail, seven miles long, runs from the Truman Sports Complex through Raytown to Brickyard Road.